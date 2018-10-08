Eight suspects arrested in Westbury to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG - Eight suspects arrested during Friday's total shutdown in Westbury are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Four of them will face charges of murder in connection to the death of a resident in July.

The remaining four face charges of drug dealing.

Police conducted raids in the area following running battles between community members and the police.

Gauteng Community Safety's Ofentse Morwane: "The MEC has called on the investigating team to do a thorough job so that the State is able to present a watertight case in court to secure convictions.