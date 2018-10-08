Eight suspects arrested in Westbury to appear in court
Four of them will face charges of murder in connection to the death of a resident in July.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight suspects arrested during Friday's total shutdown in Westbury are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Four of them will face charges of murder in connection to the death of a resident in July.
The remaining four face charges of drug dealing.
Police conducted raids in the area following running battles between community members and the police.
Gauteng Community Safety's Ofentse Morwane: "The MEC has called on the investigating team to do a thorough job so that the State is able to present a watertight case in court to secure convictions.
Popular in Local
-
Under pressure Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report
-
N3 shut down near Spruitview after crash
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Former senior Hawks officials to know fate of cases against them
-
Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.