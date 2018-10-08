EC Education MEC Mandla Makupula dies

Makupula passed away early on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education MEC Mandla Makupula has died.

Provincial government spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga says they’re saddened following Makupula’s passing.

“We are currently in the process with engaging in a meeting with the family, after which we hope to issue a detailed statement on his passing.”