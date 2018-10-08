Dept of Higher Education to host summit on sexual violence at universities

Minister Naledi Pandor recently revealed over 40 incidents of sexual violence were reported on campuses last year.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Higher Education and Training is preparing for a summit on sexual violence at universities.

It will be held later this month.

The department's Lunga Ngqengelele says: “The University of Cape Town was listed among those in 2017 with a high number of cases of student rapes. But we’re still collecting information as a department.”