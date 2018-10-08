DA reiterates call for privatisation of SOEs

The DA held a press briefing over the weekend, detailing what it's found after looking at the 2017/2018 annual reports of government departments and SOEs that have been tabled in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again reiterated the call for the privatisation of floundering state-owned entities.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane believes that this is key to jump-starting economic growth.

The DA held a press briefing over the weekend, detailing what it's found after looking at the 2017/2018 annual reports of government departments and SOEs that have been tabled in Parliament.

The party claims that irregular expenditure across the entities amounts to R72.6 billion.

Eskom tops the DA's list of irregular expenditure at R19.6 billion, with Sanral sitting at R10.5 billion.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says that privatisation is a solution to relieving pressure on state coffers.

“We want the government to listen to our ideas. We believe that they can work. The problem is that there is simply no political will to make sure that our state-owned entities are turned around because they are still being used as a cash cow for the ANC.”

Eyewitness News was unable to get comment from the African National Congress and Public Enterprises Department on Sunday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)