Court dismisses application to drop charges against Timothy Omotoso
The trial against the Televangelist, who was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year, and two women started on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape High Court has dismissed an application brought by Durban-based pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, calling for charges including human trafficking to be dropped.
The trial against the Televangelist, who was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year, and two women started on Monday.
They are facing charges including racketeering and sexual assault.
Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are accused of having recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation.
A large crowd was present at court in support of Pastor Omotoso and his two accomplices.
Their lawyer Advocate Peter Daubermann earlier asked the court to drop the charges against the trio.
He argued that the State had failed to supply sufficient information and particulars in the charge sheet, which includes the indictment and summary of facts.
Daubermann told the court that no date of an alleged offence is contained in the indictment.
He argued that it also doesn't specify where the alleged incidents took place.
But the court ruled against the application that was calling for the charges to be withdrawn.
The trial will, therefore, resume on Tuesday.
