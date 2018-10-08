Popular Topics
Go

Commercial farmers urged to participate in agricultural census

Stats SA is set to embark on the countrywide census on Monday the 15 October.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has urged commercial farmers to participate in an agricultural census.

Stats SA is set to embark a countrywide census on Monday, 15 October.

Six hundred field staff will visit commercial farms across the country to establish, among others the number of commercial farmers, farm size and the types of crops being farmed in the country.

“This kind of information can be used by the country so that when you make divisions, they are based on facts and to ensure that our policies are also developed to sustain the agricultural sector.”

(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)

