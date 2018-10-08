Commercial farmers urged to participate in agricultural census
Stats SA is set to embark on the countrywide census on Monday the 15 October.
CAPE TOWN - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has urged commercial farmers to participate in an agricultural census.
Stats SA is set to embark a countrywide census on Monday, 15 October.
Six hundred field staff will visit commercial farms across the country to establish, among others the number of commercial farmers, farm size and the types of crops being farmed in the country.
“This kind of information can be used by the country so that when you make divisions, they are based on facts and to ensure that our policies are also developed to sustain the agricultural sector.”
(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Two dead in Midrand plane crash
-
ANC sends mixed signals on 'probe' into alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Cele revokes Mbalula's VIP protection from police ministry
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
[VIDEO] 2 fatalities after plane crashes in Midrand
-
Police probe deadly Midrand plane crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.