Cash-in-transit heist suspects to appear in Mahikeng court
They are accused of bombing a cash van, disarming the security guards and fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Ten cash-in-transit suspects will appear in the dock in Mahikeng in the North West.
They are accused of bombing a cash van, disarming the security guards and fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money last week.
Amongst those arrested are three security guards.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi: "Investigations led us to the 10 suspects after we got information that there are people that we suspected that it could be an inside job. Hence those that were arrested were three security guards that were working on that day."
In a separate incident on Friday, police foiled a cash-in-transit heist in Midrand. Twelve people were arrested.
The latest crime stats show that cash-in-transit heists are up by more than 50% compared to the previous year.
Popular in Local
-
Under pressure Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report
-
N3 shut down near Spruitview after crash
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Former senior Hawks officials to know fate of cases against them
-
Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer ‘never missed a day of work’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.