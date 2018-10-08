Cash-in-transit heist suspects to appear in Mahikeng court

They are accused of bombing a cash van, disarming the security guards and fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten cash-in-transit suspects will appear in the dock in Mahikeng in the North West.

Amongst those arrested are three security guards.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi: "Investigations led us to the 10 suspects after we got information that there are people that we suspected that it could be an inside job. Hence those that were arrested were three security guards that were working on that day."

In a separate incident on Friday, police foiled a cash-in-transit heist in Midrand. Twelve people were arrested.

The latest crime stats show that cash-in-transit heists are up by more than 50% compared to the previous year.