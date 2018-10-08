Calls mount for Ramaphosa to sack Nene
The DA says that President Ramaphosa needs to act before the mid-term budget speech, which Finance Minister Nene is expected to deliver in Parliament at the end of this month.
JOHANNESBURG – There are mounting calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a decision about the future of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Ramaphosa needs to act before the mid-term budget speech, which Nene is expected to deliver in Parliament at the end of this month.
Some political analysts have also weighed in, saying that Ramaphosa is faced with a tough decision.
Nene is expected to deliver the mid-term policy statement in Parliament on 24 October.
But following his recent shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission last week in which he admitted to meeting the Guptas at their Saxonwold residence, his future now remains in the balance.
The DA's Shadow Minister for Finance David Maynier says if the president plans to act against Nene, he should do it sooner rather than later.
“It would obviously have to be carefully handled but equally we can’t have uncertainty surrounding what would effectively be lame duck Finance Minister.”
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says Ramaphosa has no choice but to axe Nene.
“If he keeps Nene, it means that this message that he wants to get across won’t be taken serious.”
Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has taken to Twitter saying if Ramaphosa doesn't fire Nene, taking to the streets may be unavoidable.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
