Brazil's former leader Rousseff fails in bid for Senate seat
Dilma Rousseff took only 15% of the vote and was running a distant fourth in the Senate race for Minas Gerais state with nearly all the votes counted, officials said.
BRASILIA - Brazil's leftist former president Dilma Rousseff failed to win a Senate seat in Sunday's general election, her bid sinking under a right-wing backlash.
Rousseff took only 15% of the vote and was running a distant fourth in the Senate race for Minas Gerais state with nearly all the votes counted, officials said.
A survey on the eve of the election had indicated that Rousseff was the favorite to win in the southeastern state.
Analysts said Rousseff was a victim of a widespread collapse in support for the Workers' Party of her mentor, jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the south of the country.
The swing to the right was confirmed by far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro's comfortable win in the first round of the presidential election.
Bolsonaro, who took 46% of the poll, said "polling problems" had prevented him from winning outright.
Instead he will face a run-off on October 28 against Fernando Haddad, from Lula's party, who took second place with 29%.
Rousseff -- who came to power in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014, was impeached in 2016 after being accused of manipulating public accounts.
Popular in World
-
Restrictions placed on Gift of the Givers, other aid organisations in Indonesia
-
Taylor Swift gets political, endorses Democrats in US midterms
-
Gift of the Givers finally arrive at epicenter of Indonesia earthquake
-
A brief history of #MeToo movement
-
UN warns paradigm shift needed to avert global climate chaos
-
More bodies found as death toll from Indonesia quake nears 2,000
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.