Andrew Mlangeni's family thanks South Africans for well wishes

JOHANNESBURG – The family of political activist Andrew Mlangeni has thanked South Africans for the messages of support while he receives treatment in hospital.

The 93-year-old was admitted to a Cape Town hospital last week due to an infection.

His son Sello Mlangeni says: “We don’t know as yet when he will be out of hospital. The doctors are still giving him the treatment. He’s much better and recovering and the family thanks all South Africans for their well wishes so far.”

