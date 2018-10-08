Andrew Mlangeni's family thanks South Africans for well wishes

UN warns paradigm shift needed to avert global climate chaos
World
The 93-year-old was admitted to a Cape Town hospital last week due to an infection.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of political activist Andrew Mlangeni has thanked South Africans for the messages of support while he receives treatment in hospital.
His son Sello Mlangeni says: “We don’t know as yet when he will be out of hospital. The doctors are still giving him the treatment. He’s much better and recovering and the family thanks all South Africans for their well wishes so far.”
