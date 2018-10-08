ANC won't be drawn on Nene's future
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene apologised on Friday, saying he was wrong to meet the Guptas at their Saxonwold home and not at his office or a public place.
JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa decides how to deal with Nhlanhla Nene’s apology for lying about his meetings with the Gupta family, the African National Congress (ANC) says it will not comment until there are developments.
The finance minister apologised on Friday for what he called gross oversight, saying he was wrong to meet the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home and not at his office or a public place.
He also apologised for lying about the meetings during an interview with eNCA in 2016.
The Presidency has not yet been able to confirm or deny if the report by the Business Day that Nene has asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties is true.
The Presidency would only say that it’s dealing with the issue and may release a statement on Monday.
The ANC is also not talking, its spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party will speak only once there are developments.
“If there’s any other thing that happens at a level of government which requires the ANC to communicate, you know we always come back to you [the media] and make sure that you’re aware of those developments.”
But Mabe confirmed the party’s top six met in an unprecedented meeting this past weekend to discuss the unity of the ANC.
While it’s unclear if the Nene issue was discussed at that meeting, Eyewitness News understands the performance of Cabinet was amongst the issues dealt with.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
