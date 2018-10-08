ANC sends mixed signals on 'probe' into alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
Last week, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's NEC tasked the top six leaders with investigating the alleged plot.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it never said the party's top six would investigate the alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Last week, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's highest decision-making body tasked the top six leaders with investigating the alleged plot.
The Sunday Times reported last month that Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and leaders of the youth and women's leagues met in a secret meeting in Durban to discuss how to remove Ramaphosa from office.
Magashule confirmed last week that the ANC’s national executive committee discussed the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa and tasked the national officials with looking into the matter.
“[We] agreed that this matter will be discussed by the officials of the ANC and the officials will report back with the view to lay this matter to rest,” Magashule said at the time.
But when Eyewitness News asked party spokesman Pule Mabe how far the top six leaders were with investigating the matter, he said: “there’s no investigation, we did not talk about an investigation. We said officials must put this matter to closure.”
What he did confirm though, is that the party’s top six went on what he calls a retreat this past weekend where he says they spoke about unity and renewal of the ANC.
Mabe says the top leadership won’t be distracted by other things.
WATCH: Ramaphosa reacts to plots to oust him
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
‘I will not hesitate to sue the hell out of you’
-
Will Nene deliver medium-term budget?
-
Zulu king wants land reform to exclude his territories
-
Under pressure Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report
-
Ramaphosa should use Nene crisis to reshuffle Cabinet, says analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.