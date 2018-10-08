ANC sends mixed signals on 'probe' into alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa

Last week, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's NEC tasked the top six leaders with investigating the alleged plot.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it never said the party's top six would investigate the alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's highest decision-making body tasked the top six leaders with investigating the alleged plot.

The Sunday Times reported last month that Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and leaders of the youth and women's leagues met in a secret meeting in Durban to discuss how to remove Ramaphosa from office.

Magashule confirmed last week that the ANC’s national executive committee discussed the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa and tasked the national officials with looking into the matter.

“[We] agreed that this matter will be discussed by the officials of the ANC and the officials will report back with the view to lay this matter to rest,” Magashule said at the time.

But when Eyewitness News asked party spokesman Pule Mabe how far the top six leaders were with investigating the matter, he said: “there’s no investigation, we did not talk about an investigation. We said officials must put this matter to closure.”

What he did confirm though, is that the party’s top six went on what he calls a retreat this past weekend where he says they spoke about unity and renewal of the ANC.

Mabe says the top leadership won’t be distracted by other things.

