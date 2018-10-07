[WATCH] Nurmagomedov beats McGregor before brawl erupts
The win prompted a mass brawl to break out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened.
LAS VEGAS - Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended Irish fighter Conor McGregor’s attempt to win back the UFC lightweight title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round on Saturday.
The win prompted a mass brawl to break out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened.
Both fighters were subsequently escorted from the arena by police and security.
SHEEEESH! Khabib vs McGregor finish and scuffle!!#UFC229 pic.twitter.com/zjUs2xaRb1— Lil Cutty (@LilCutty) October 7, 2018
No belt was presented and no speeches made, but the ring announcer declared Nurmagomedov the winner to a chorus of boos of the crowd.
McGregor, making a comeback to the octagon after nearly two years away, had looked dangerous in the early striking exchanges but as expected, Nurmagomedov quickly took the fight to the ground.
The Russian smothered him with his wrestling skills and prevented him from getting back to his feet for the rest of the round.
The Irishman was then wobbled by an early right cross from the Russian in the second round and the fight was soon on the floor again, but this time the Russian champion was able to keep the challenger from getting his back to the cage.
McGregor survived until the end of the round, giving a tired smile as the horn went, and in the third period he managed to keep the fight standing, tripping off shots to the head and body as he rediscovered his range.
However, it proved to be too little, too late, and the Nurmagomedov was once again on top in the fourth, sapping McGregor’s energy with his excruciating pressure before the choke ended the fight 3:03 into the fourth round.
The victory stretched his professional record to 27-0 and handed the Irishman his second defeat in the UFC.
Popular in Sport
-
New Zealand snatch 32-30 Rugby Championship win over South Africa
-
Orlando Pirates blow second chance to top table
-
Osaka pulls out of Hong Kong Open with back injury
-
Hamilton wins in Japan, Vettel sixth
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
McGregor faces tough test on UFC return
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.