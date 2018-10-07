Tutu celebrates 87th birthday in hospital

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has wished him a blessed birthday and a speedy return to good health.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is celebrating his 87th birthday today.

However, his foundation says the arch will be doing so from his hospital bed in Cape Town.

Tutu has been in hospital since last week Thursday when he was admitted for a series of tests.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has wished him a blessed birthday and a speedy return to good health.

The FW de Klerk foundation has also congratulated Tutu on his birthday.