Turkey's Erdogan says awaiting probe results over missing Saudi journalist
Erdogan said that CCTV footage of entrances and exits at the consulate and the airport in Istanbul were being studied by the police.
ANKARA -Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was awaiting the results of an investigation into the disappearance of a Saudi journalist, after a government source said officials believed he had been killed inside Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.
"I am following the (issue) and we will inform the world whatever the outcome" of the official probe, Erdogan said, following the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Riyadh and a Washington Post contributor, who has not been since he visited the consulate on Tuesday.
"God willing we will not be faced with a situation we do not want," the president told reporters in Ankara, adding: "I still am hopeful."
The Turkish head of state added that he hoped to have the results "very quickly" over the incident involving a "journalist I knew for a long time" and "friend".
"It is very, very upsetting for us that it happened in our country," he lamented.
Erdogan said that CCTV footage of entrances and exits at the consulate and the airport in Istanbul were being studied by the police.
Khashoggi had gone to the consulate to obtain official documents in order to be able to marry his Turkish fiancée.
Late on Saturday, a government source told AFP that the police believed the journalist was killed by a team that was especially sent to Istanbul and who left the same day.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted an unnamed official at the Istanbul consulate denying the reports that Khashoggi had been killed, saying the claims were "baseless".
Popular in World
-
A historic win for Donald Trump as Kavanaugh wins place on Supreme Court
-
Gift of the Givers finally arrive at epicenter of Indonesia earthquake
-
Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed in consulate, Turkish sources say
-
Democratic senators urge voters to focus Kavanaugh anger on election
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
At least 10 dead in Haiti earthquake: officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.