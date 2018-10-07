‘Suspending Metrorail services will overburden CT road network’

This is likely to happen should the Rail Safety Regulator revoke Prasa’s safety permit.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its road network will collapse if Metrorail services are ceased.

This is likely to happen should the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) revoke the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s safety permit.

The RSR issued a notice of its intention to do so on Friday a day after two Metrorail trains in Kempton Park collided leaving at least 320 people injured.

The City says it's concerned about the possibility of a nationwide shutdown of Metrorail operations.

It has called on Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene and has again called on him to declare the rail services a disaster.

The City's Brett Herron says the RSR’s decision is “a clear indication of the state of the service.”

“The City and the province have stepped up and we have - together with Prasa - funded a dedicated Rail Enforcement Unit to try to bring some stability to the commuter rail environment. But I'm asking national government to step up and do what they need to do in order to save the service from collapse.”

Herron says suspending Metrorail's services will overburden the road network due to congestion, and it'll have a severe impact on the local economy if people are unable to get to and from work.

Meanwhile, Prasa says it's written to the RSR requesting the scope of the intended suspension be limited to Gauteng South, specifically where the Kempton Park accident took place.

