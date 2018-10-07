Ramaphosa thanks Molewa's family for allowing her to serve SA
Ramaphosa says South Africa owes Molewa's family a great debt.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Edna Molewa's family for allowing her to serve the country selflessly during and after apartheid.
Ramaphosa says the late environmental affairs minister was committed to the liberation movement at a huge personal cost.
#EdnaMolewa President Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy and calls Molewa’s passing untimely and sayss SA loss is huge. Offers condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/kuQP91kq0J— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018
Molewa was laid to rest at Zandfontien Cemetery in Pretoria yesterday.
He says the late minister was a woman of courage and sacrifice who dedicated most of her entire life to the liberation movement and the government.
The president says the country owes her family a great debt.
“As the apartheid’s system knew no bounds on brutality, she was arrested while nursing her newborn son and was held in solitary confinement for many months.”
Ramaphosa says her legacy is one that will live on for decades.
“South Africa and the international community has lost a true champion for environmental issues.”
The president has urged South Africans to honour her by conserving the environment.
