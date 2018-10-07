Prasa challenges potential suspension of its operating permit

The rail agency was given two hours to elaborate on its safety measures and respond to the RSR’s intention to revoke its safety permit on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) says the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has approached the High Court requesting it to invalidate an intended suspension of its operating permit.

Prasa was given two hours to elaborate on its safety measures and respond to the RSR’s intention to revoke its safety permit on Friday.

This notice came a day after two Metrorail trains in Kempton Park collided leaving at least 320 people injured.

Prasa says it's requested the scope of the intended suspension be limited to Gauteng South, specifically where the Kempton Park accident took place.

But the RSR's Madelein Williams says it hasn't received any formal request from Prasa in this regard.

However, Williams says the rail agency has instead referred the matter to the High Court.

At the same time, the City of Cape Town's Brett Herron is concerned about the impact a possible shutdown of Metrorail's services could have on commuters, the local economy, and road network.

“This is clearly a cause for major concern. In Cape Town alone several hundred thousand passenger trips are made every day on Metrorail, despite the poor and unreliable conditions under which those commuters and our residents travel.”

Herron has called on Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)