Patricia de Lille wishes Desmond Tutu a peaceful birthday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Patricia de Lille wishes Desmond Tutu a peaceful birthday

The Arch is spending his 87th birthday in a hospital bed after he was admitted to hospital for routine checkups two weeks ago.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has wished Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu a "peaceful" day.

The Arch is spending his 87th birthday in a hospital bed after he was admitted to hospital for routine checkups two weeks ago.

Tutu has been in hospital for the past 10 days and it is not yet known when he'll be discharged.

The Arch has been receiving regular treatment over the last few years, for a "persistent infection".

The Cape Town mayor says she'll be calling him to wish him well.

“He means a lot to all of us in South Africa. We appreciate and love him and I hope they have a peaceful and restful day.”

Last year, de Lille and other dignitaries celebrated Tutu's 86th birthday with him by unveiling an architectural structure in commemoration of the Arch's life and work.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA