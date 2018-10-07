Patricia de Lille wishes Desmond Tutu a peaceful birthday

The Arch is spending his 87th birthday in a hospital bed after he was admitted to hospital for routine checkups two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has wished Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu a "peaceful" day.

Tutu has been in hospital for the past 10 days and it is not yet known when he'll be discharged.

The Arch has been receiving regular treatment over the last few years, for a "persistent infection".

The Cape Town mayor says she'll be calling him to wish him well.

“He means a lot to all of us in South Africa. We appreciate and love him and I hope they have a peaceful and restful day.”

Last year, de Lille and other dignitaries celebrated Tutu's 86th birthday with him by unveiling an architectural structure in commemoration of the Arch's life and work.