Nkosi-Malobane welcomes arrest of 8 Westbury suspects
Four of the suspects are allegedly linked to the murder of 31-year-old Bradley Saul who was killed in July.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has welcomed the arrest of eight people in Westbury.
On Friday, police arrested eight suspects on suspicion of murder and drug dealing after the community took to the streets demanding police intervention to curb the scourge of gangsterism in the area.
Spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “The MEC’s view is that the law enforcement agencies should continue to work around the clock to rid the area of drug lords and criminals.
"She has commended the work done so far for the deployment of additional policing resources in the area to deal with the scourge of crime, gangsterism, and criminality in general.”
The men are set to appear in court on Monday.
