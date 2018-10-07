Nhlanhla Nene should resign to maintain his integrity - analyst

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Nhlanhla Nene should resign to maintain his integrity - analyst

The Finance Minister is under-fire after admitting that he met with the Guptas on several occasions at their Saxonwold compound between 2010 and 2014.

A video screengrab shows Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 3 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
A video screengrab shows Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 3 October 2018. Picture: SABC Digital News/youtube.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says embattled Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has no choice but to resign from his position.

Mathekga says Nene's credibility has been shattered beyond repair and is likely to compromise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” plans the longer he stays on in government.

The Finance Minister is under-fire after admitting that he met with the Guptas on several occasions at their Saxonwold compound between 2010 and 2014 when he was the deputy and finance minister respectively.

Nene has since apologised to the nation and pleaded for forgiveness, but he denies they had an improper relationship.

Mathekga says Nene should resign to maintain any shred of integrity he has left.

“The reality is that his integrity is no longer intact and for a position such as that, he should not be fired. He should really think about where does he stand.

“He should understand that his position is untenable, and I think he should consider leaving office and not wait to be fired.”

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry: Nene's testimony in 3 minutes

Meanwhile, economist Azar Jammine says he doesn't believe the firing or resignation of Nene would have a damaging impact on the economy.

He says it’s the credibility of the minister that is in question and not that of Treasury.

“If Nene were to resign or be fired, I don’t think it will be a disaster for the economy because there are other people who could be appointed in his place who have quite a lot experience in Treasury, including the former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA