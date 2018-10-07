Nhlanhla Nene should resign to maintain his integrity - analyst

The Finance Minister is under-fire after admitting that he met with the Guptas on several occasions at their Saxonwold compound between 2010 and 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says embattled Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has no choice but to resign from his position.

Mathekga says Nene's credibility has been shattered beyond repair and is likely to compromise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” plans the longer he stays on in government.

The Finance Minister is under-fire after admitting that he met with the Guptas on several occasions at their Saxonwold compound between 2010 and 2014 when he was the deputy and finance minister respectively.

Nene has since apologised to the nation and pleaded for forgiveness, but he denies they had an improper relationship.

Mathekga says Nene should resign to maintain any shred of integrity he has left.

“The reality is that his integrity is no longer intact and for a position such as that, he should not be fired. He should really think about where does he stand.

“He should understand that his position is untenable, and I think he should consider leaving office and not wait to be fired.”

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry: Nene's testimony in 3 minutes

Meanwhile, economist Azar Jammine says he doesn't believe the firing or resignation of Nene would have a damaging impact on the economy.

He says it’s the credibility of the minister that is in question and not that of Treasury.

“If Nene were to resign or be fired, I don’t think it will be a disaster for the economy because there are other people who could be appointed in his place who have quite a lot experience in Treasury, including the former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas.”

