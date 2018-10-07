Mauritius bags 3 world travel awards at Africa, Indian Ocean region

From January to August 2018, tourist arrivals numbered 872,217, a 4% increase on the figure of 838,397 for the same period in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG – Tropical island paradise Mauritius secured its position as the leading Indian Ocean destination with no less than three awards at the 2018 World Travel.

The awards were announced at a gala regional event at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday.

The island was recognised and rewarded in:

• Leading Honeymoon Destination 2018

• Leading Cruise Destination 2018

• Leading Tourist Board 2018 – Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA)

#WorldTravelAwards2018 - Mauritius voted Indian Ocean Leading Cruise and Honeymoon Destination, and Mauritius Tourism wins Leading Tourism Board - no excuse now to #RatherbeinMauritius with @mauritiusza pic.twitter.com/S5dfGvtB7a — Janet de Kretser (@JdeK) October 6, 2018

“Arrivals to Mauritius continue to grow and these awards are testament to the fact that this island paradise remains a favourite holiday destination for tourists from across the globe, as it offers something for everyone.” Amrita Craig, Marketer at Mauritius Tourism said.

Mauritius’ national carrier, Air Mauritius, was also honoured at the event, taking home five trophies for the Indian Ocean region: Leading Airline; Leading Airline Brand; Leading Airline – Business Class; Leading Cabin Crew; and Leading Airport Lounge.

From January to August 2018, tourist arrivals numbered 872,217, a 4% increase on the figure of 838,397 for the same period in 2017.

Arrivals from South Africa to Mauritius also continue to show positive growth, with the August 2018 figure of 10,371 up 20.3% from the figure of 8,619 recorded in August 2017.

Mauritius is a four-hour flight from Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town and has no visa requirements.

The wide selection of accommodation and tourist attractions, including the variety of cultural, culinary and sporting activities ensure this tropical island remains a destination of choice to South African travellers.

Craig added that beyond the beautiful sea, white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts and hotels along the coast, is a whole island waiting to be explored.