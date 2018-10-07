Limpopo ANCYL’s general secretary denies withholding packages

Packages are used by general meetings to nominate candidates and delegates for party conferences.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Youth League Limpopo general secretary Che Selane has denied allegations from various provincial branches that he is withholding packages which general meetings use to nominate candidates and delegates for party conferences.

Various regions in Limpopo have issued Selane with a lawyer’s letter demanding he deliver the packs.

They say that they were ready to start their branch general meetings in July, but the packages failed to arrive.

Selane claims some regions refuse to follow procedure.

“In an instance where the people want to bypass the authority we will have a problem.”

The youth league’s general secretary says he's not threatened by lawyers.

“I’m not going to be lectured by lawyers or any other person on how to distribute packages, they will be distributed accordingly.”