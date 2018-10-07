Limpopo ANCYL’s general secretary denies withholding packages
Packages are used by general meetings to nominate candidates and delegates for party conferences.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC Youth League Limpopo general secretary Che Selane has denied allegations from various provincial branches that he is withholding packages which general meetings use to nominate candidates and delegates for party conferences.
Various regions in Limpopo have issued Selane with a lawyer’s letter demanding he deliver the packs.
They say that they were ready to start their branch general meetings in July, but the packages failed to arrive.
Selane claims some regions refuse to follow procedure.
“In an instance where the people want to bypass the authority we will have a problem.”
The youth league’s general secretary says he's not threatened by lawyers.
“I’m not going to be lectured by lawyers or any other person on how to distribute packages, they will be distributed accordingly.”
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
-
Considering being a politician? Cope invites public to serve as party leaders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.