Kanye West deactivates social media accounts

The 41-year-old rapper only reactivated his Twitter account in April this year after having previously stayed off the site for nearly a year.

LONDON - Kanye West has deleted his social media profiles, just months after he reactivated his Twitter account.

The 41-year-old rapper only reactivated his Twitter account in April this year after having previously stayed off the site for nearly a year, but on Saturday, it seems the star decided to take another social media detox as he deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

West - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with his wife Kim Kardashian West - had come under fire for his Twitter rants in support of controversial US president Donald Trump just weeks after coming back to the micro-blogging website.

The music mogul first took to Twitter to speak in defence of Trump in late April, when he revealed that he considers the 72-year-old politician to be his "brother", and said the pair share the same "dragon energy".

He wrote: "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

"If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

"I love Hillary too. (sic)"

The 'Heartless' rapper also shared a snap of himself wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat, which was Donald Trump's campaign slogan during the election.

His comments caused the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Rihanna to unfollow his Twitter account, whilst international stars including British musicians Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, Australian musician and YouTube star Troye Sivan, and Korean pop group BTS also followed suit in unfollowing him.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what caused West to deactivate his accounts.