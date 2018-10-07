Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six

The party reportedly wants to know how current and former leaders - some of whom had lobbied against a Ramaphosa presidency - coincidentally all met in one place.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma may have to face the ANC’s top six to explain his recent mystery meeting with high profile ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

The City Press is reporting that the ruling party wants answers on the alleged Maharani Hotel plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The newspaper is reporting that it's likely a high-level probe will be started, and presided over by Ramaphosa into how and why Zuma met with top ANC members in last month.

Among those expected to account is Zuma, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC’s Women’s League Secretary General Meokgo Matuba and the youth league's KZN leader Thanduxolo Sabelo.

Some members of the NEC who attended a meeting last week at the Saint George Hotel in Tshwane have said they want the matter to be given serious attention, while others believe there is no need to investigate.

One NEC member said the matter will not be dismissed and that a report should be compiled by the next meeting.