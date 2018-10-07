Heather Peterson's family blame govt for slow response to crime in Westbury

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Heather Peterson's family blame govt for slow response to crime in Westbury

Peterson's family says it’s sad that she had to die for the state to pay attention to the crime ridden area.

Residents of Westbury and surrounds march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Residents of Westbury and surrounds march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a woman killed during gang related violence in Westbury say government’s response to the ongoing violence in the area has been slow and disappointing.

Heather Peterson's family says it’s sad that she had to die for the state to pay attention to the crime ridden area.

Some have questioned how Police Minister Bheki Cele is going to effectively root out corruption within the police force in Westbury.

Some family and friends say they're losing hope that the state can help Westbury get rid of crime and corruption.

Church leader Bernadette Benson says the problem in the area is greater than any political party.

Peterson's cousin Richard Koopman says he'll always remember her smile.

“For ordinary people she was a hero.”

At the same time, Cele has assured residents his department will investigate the gang violence and crime in the area.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA