Heather Peterson's family blame govt for slow response to crime in Westbury
Peterson's family says it’s sad that she had to die for the state to pay attention to the crime ridden area.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a woman killed during gang related violence in Westbury say government’s response to the ongoing violence in the area has been slow and disappointing.
Some have questioned how Police Minister Bheki Cele is going to effectively root out corruption within the police force in Westbury.
Some family and friends say they're losing hope that the state can help Westbury get rid of crime and corruption.
Church leader Bernadette Benson says the problem in the area is greater than any political party.
Peterson's cousin Richard Koopman says he'll always remember her smile.
“For ordinary people she was a hero.”
At the same time, Cele has assured residents his department will investigate the gang violence and crime in the area.
