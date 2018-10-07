Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks

The DA says Ramaphosa needs to break his silence on the matter before the mid-term budget policy statement is presented in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tell south Africans if he has lost confidence in Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene or not.

The official opposition says Ramaphosa needs to break his silence on the matter before the mid-term budget policy statement is presented in Parliament.

Nene's credibility is in doubt after he testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he met the controversial Gupta family several times between 2010 and 2014, while was deputy and finance minister respectively.

There have been growing calls for the finance minister to resign.

The DA's Shadow Minister for Finance David Maynier says if the president will act against Nene, he must do it now.

“It would have to be carefully handled and equally we can’t have uncertainty surrounding the finance minister because that would also have consequences in the market.”