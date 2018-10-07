Popular Topics
Gift of the Givers finally arrive at epicenter of Indonesia earthquake

The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.

Team SA has arrived and with the assistance of locals,the Gift of the Givers volunteers have been able to find shelter. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
Team SA has arrived and with the assistance of locals,the Gift of the Givers volunteers have been able to find shelter. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
2 hours ago

PALU - After a three day journey an aid team assembled by NGO Gift of the Givers has arrived at the epicentre of a devastating earthquake that hit the city of Palu in Indonesia.

The west coast island is still recovering from the 7.5 magnitude tremor that hit last Friday causing a tsunami and massive damage.

The death toll has now risen to over 1,600 while rescue officials say at least 5 thousand people remain missing.

It’s a scorching hot afternoon in Palu where the Gift of the Givers team landed off a 100-seater plane ahead of their mission to provide disaster relief.

The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.

The NGO has taken just over 72 hours to get there, after having to manoeuvre logistical challenges with the 2 tons of aid luggage and another ton of bags including groceries belonging to the volunteers.

At this stage, the organisation’s team leaders are going to meet with the local disaster management officials to declare their arrival and seek permission to work in the city.

The Indonesian army has taken the lead in the relief efforts, strictly controlling the movements of foreigners because of the possibility of continued aftershocks.

