Gift of the Givers finally arrive at epicenter of Indonesia earthquake
The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.
PALU - After a three day journey an aid team assembled by NGO Gift of the Givers has arrived at the epicentre of a devastating earthquake that hit the city of Palu in Indonesia.
#Indonesia The Gift of the Givers team which is delivering aid to the disaster area of Palu has finally made it into the city after experiencing a few logistical challenges with luggage weight for the plane and the airport in Palu being closed. ZN pic.twitter.com/MQ0afVuqqf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018
The west coast island is still recovering from the 7.5 magnitude tremor that hit last Friday causing a tsunami and massive damage.
The death toll has now risen to over 1,600 while rescue officials say at least 5 thousand people remain missing.
It’s a scorching hot afternoon in Palu where the Gift of the Givers team landed off a 100-seater plane ahead of their mission to provide disaster relief.
#Indonesia As you enter the city of Palu, one can see the damage done to buildings, including the airport where the Gift of the Givers team landed this afternoon. ZN pic.twitter.com/lSzqJ8TMRR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018
The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.
The NGO has taken just over 72 hours to get there, after having to manoeuvre logistical challenges with the 2 tons of aid luggage and another ton of bags including groceries belonging to the volunteers.
At this stage, the organisation’s team leaders are going to meet with the local disaster management officials to declare their arrival and seek permission to work in the city.
The Indonesian army has taken the lead in the relief efforts, strictly controlling the movements of foreigners because of the possibility of continued aftershocks.
Popular in World
-
A historic win for Donald Trump as Kavanaugh wins place on Supreme Court
-
Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed in consulate, Turkish sources say
-
Brazilians vote in tense presidential race led by right-winger
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
'Rolls Royce' of whiskies sold for record $1.1 million at auction
-
At least 10 dead in Haiti earthquake: officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.