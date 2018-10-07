Gift of the Givers finally arrive at epicenter of Indonesia earthquake

The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.

PALU - After a three day journey an aid team assembled by NGO Gift of the Givers has arrived at the epicentre of a devastating earthquake that hit the city of Palu in Indonesia.

#Indonesia The Gift of the Givers team which is delivering aid to the disaster area of Palu has finally made it into the city after experiencing a few logistical challenges with luggage weight for the plane and the airport in Palu being closed. ZN pic.twitter.com/MQ0afVuqqf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018

The west coast island is still recovering from the 7.5 magnitude tremor that hit last Friday causing a tsunami and massive damage.

The death toll has now risen to over 1,600 while rescue officials say at least 5 thousand people remain missing.

It’s a scorching hot afternoon in Palu where the Gift of the Givers team landed off a 100-seater plane ahead of their mission to provide disaster relief.

#Indonesia As you enter the city of Palu, one can see the damage done to buildings, including the airport where the Gift of the Givers team landed this afternoon. ZN pic.twitter.com/lSzqJ8TMRR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2018

The airport is also visibly damaged, with gaping holes where the ceiling once belonged, and rubble strewn in certain sections of the premises.

The NGO has taken just over 72 hours to get there, after having to manoeuvre logistical challenges with the 2 tons of aid luggage and another ton of bags including groceries belonging to the volunteers.

At this stage, the organisation’s team leaders are going to meet with the local disaster management officials to declare their arrival and seek permission to work in the city.

The Indonesian army has taken the lead in the relief efforts, strictly controlling the movements of foreigners because of the possibility of continued aftershocks.