Go

Gift of the Givers CT shocked after member’s killing

Ameerodien Noordien was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Gift of the Givers organisation in Cape Town have been left reeling following the murder of one of their volunteer workers in Hanover Park.

Ameerodien Noordien was killed in a gang crossfire on Friday night.

It's not yet clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the 20-year-old's death.

The organisation says its members are overcome by shock and grief.

The disaster relief group's Ali Sablay who was the deceased's mentor says the young man started working with Gift of the Givers in January this year.

“He never missed a day of work, he was always respectful and had a smile on his face.”

Noordien was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head and died instantly.

