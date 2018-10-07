Gauteng police monitoring protest hotspots
In Westbury, police say the situation remains calm after they conducted a series of raids on Friday and arrested eight people.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they're keeping a close eye on protest hotspots in the province following a week of violence in some communities over crime.
The police’s Kay Makhubela says they have increased police visibility in the area.
“The task team is making a breakthrough by arresting those mentioned during the protest.”
Meanwhile, in Ennerdale and Hillbrow police say they're monitoring the situation.
Johannesburg metro police are also patrolling the area and ready to respond to any developments.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnar says, “We have officers monitoring Hillbrow, Ennerdale and Westbury.”
