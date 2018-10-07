Gauteng police monitoring protest hotspots

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gauteng police monitoring protest hotspots

In Westbury, police say the situation remains calm after they conducted a series of raids on Friday and arrested eight people.

Ennerdale residents burn tyres and block roads in protest on 5 October 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
Ennerdale residents burn tyres and block roads in protest on 5 October 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they're keeping a close eye on protest hotspots in the province following a week of violence in some communities over crime.

In Westbury, police say the situation remains calm after they conducted a series of raids on Friday and arrested eight people.

The police’s Kay Makhubela says they have increased police visibility in the area.

“The task team is making a breakthrough by arresting those mentioned during the protest.”

Meanwhile, in Ennerdale and Hillbrow police say they're monitoring the situation.

Johannesburg metro police are also patrolling the area and ready to respond to any developments.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnar says, “We have officers monitoring Hillbrow, Ennerdale and Westbury.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA