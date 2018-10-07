Eskom rejects reports it’s planning to sell core assets
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has refuted claims by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) that it's planning to sell its core assists to avoid bankruptcy.
Saftu Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi told the Sunday Independent that the union federation is aware of plans by the Energy Department to privatise the utility in a bid to solve its financial woes.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says as far as the board and executive of utility is concerned, there are no plans to sell off the parastatal.
Phasiwe says only government as the sole shareholder of the power utility can make that decision.
“The shareholder would have to make a decision as to how this process is going to happen. But, what I know for sure is that the government, through the Department of Public Enterprises, has already said many times in Parliament that they have absolutely no plan to sell Eskom.”
Eyewitness News has made attempts to reach Vavi who has not been available for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
