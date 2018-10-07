Ellen DeGeneres felt she was to blame for sexual assault
Just a few days after she revealed what had happened to her when she was younger, Ellen opened up about how it made her feel.
LONDON - Ellen DeGeneres thought she was to blame for her sexual assault, which happened when she was 15.
The Finding Dory star was devastated when she was assaulted and just a few days after she revealed what had happened to her when she was younger, she opened up about how it made her feel.
She said: "As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don't believe it and who say, 'How do you not remember exactly what day it was?' You don't remember those things. What you remember is what happened to you and where you were, and how you feel; that's what you remember.
"I was 15 years old and ... I'm not even going to go into the details, it doesn't matter, but we are really vulnerable at that age, and we trust and then when you are violated, you don't know what to do, and you don't wanna say anything, because first of all, you're wondering, 'How did this happen? How was I this stupid?' All these things that you thought you could have controlled, and you can't."
And the 60-year-old comedienne and television host hopes the #MeToo movement will allow more people to speak out.
She added to The Today Show: "I'm hopeful, but then I see things that just continue to happen."
