De Lille vindicated by NPA decision not to pursue bribery charges
The NPA has dropped charges against the mayor relating to bribery allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she feels vindicated after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute her.
The NPA has dropped charges against De Lille relating to bribery allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The Cape Town mayor held a media briefing on Sunday to clear her name.
She also announced plans to sue those she believes are behind a plot to defame her.
The DA tried to remove De Lille through several failed no-confidence motions and what she calls a “witch-hunt” when the party claimed she had tried to solicit a R5 million bribe from Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul.
In February, the DA claimed to have received an affidavit from Faul regarding the alleged bribe.
But the NPA has now confirmed that there is not enough evidence to proceed with the case.
“This was at the height of the time when the DA was trying to do anything and everything to remove me. Throwing all kinds of mud and allegations at me hoping that it will stick. To date, I have not been found guilty of any of these allegations I’ve been accused of.”
De Lille says she will be suing Faul for R1 million in a defamation case.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Nhlanhla Nene should resign to maintain his integrity - analyst
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands
-
Limpopo ANCYL’s general secretary denies withholding packages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.