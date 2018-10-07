De Lille vindicated by NPA decision not to pursue bribery charges

The NPA has dropped charges against the mayor relating to bribery allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she feels vindicated after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute her.

The NPA has dropped charges against De Lille relating to bribery allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Cape Town mayor held a media briefing on Sunday to clear her name.

She also announced plans to sue those she believes are behind a plot to defame her.

The DA tried to remove De Lille through several failed no-confidence motions and what she calls a “witch-hunt” when the party claimed she had tried to solicit a R5 million bribe from Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul.

In February, the DA claimed to have received an affidavit from Faul regarding the alleged bribe.

But the NPA has now confirmed that there is not enough evidence to proceed with the case.

“This was at the height of the time when the DA was trying to do anything and everything to remove me. Throwing all kinds of mud and allegations at me hoping that it will stick. To date, I have not been found guilty of any of these allegations I’ve been accused of.”

De Lille says she will be suing Faul for R1 million in a defamation case.

