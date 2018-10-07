DA claims SOEs have blown R72.6bn in irregular expenditure
The party says its looked at the 2017/2018 annual reports of entities that have been tabled in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims irregular expenditure across government departments and certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is sitting at R72.6 billion.
The party says its looked at the 2017/2018 annual reports of entities that have been tabled in Parliament.
Eskom tops the list of irregular expenditure at R19.6 billion.
At a press briefing in Cape Town on Sunday, the DA’s Natasha Mazzone and John Steenhuisen outlined the party's findings.
Steenhuisen has placed the blame at the African National Congress (ANC)’s feet.
“Mismanagement and wasteful expenditure results in poor service delivery and skyrocketing costs to the citizens of South Africa, and yet the ANC continues to make the public pay for its terrible mismanagement and corruption.”
Eyewitness News has reached out to the ANC and the Public Enterprises Department who were unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Nhlanhla Nene should resign to maintain his integrity - analyst
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
Limpopo ANCYL’s general secretary denies withholding packages
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.