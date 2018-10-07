DA claims SOEs have blown R72.6bn in irregular expenditure

The party says its looked at the 2017/2018 annual reports of entities that have been tabled in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims irregular expenditure across government departments and certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is sitting at R72.6 billion.

The party says its looked at the 2017/2018 annual reports of entities that have been tabled in Parliament.

Eskom tops the list of irregular expenditure at R19.6 billion.

At a press briefing in Cape Town on Sunday, the DA’s Natasha Mazzone and John Steenhuisen outlined the party's findings.

Steenhuisen has placed the blame at the African National Congress (ANC)’s feet.

“Mismanagement and wasteful expenditure results in poor service delivery and skyrocketing costs to the citizens of South Africa, and yet the ANC continues to make the public pay for its terrible mismanagement and corruption.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to the ANC and the Public Enterprises Department who were unavailable for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)