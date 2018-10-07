Cops hunt for criminal who shot dead officer

According to reports the individual had allegedly targeted a taxi driver but two stray bullets hit the officer and his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are hunting for a suspect who shot dead a member of the police on Friday at a fast food outlet off the M2 highway in Cleveland.

It's understood the taxi driver escaped unharmed while the man's wife is recovering in hospital.

The police's Mathepelo Peters has appealed to people who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

“We haven’t made any arrests yet but we are using the CCTV footage.”