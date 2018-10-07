‘Conor McGregor talked about my religion, my father’

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he lost cool and jumped out of the cage because of personal attacks made by McGregor ahead of their fight.

JOHANNESBURG - Khabib Nurmagomedov said the barrage of personal attacks made by Conor McGregor ahead of their fight prompted him to attack a member of his team after registering the tap-out victory at UFC 229.

Seconds after his victory, lightweight champion Nurmagomedov vaulted the cage towards McGregor's team, while one of his party punched the Irishman.

His actions led to a massive brawl breaking out in the T-Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas and the security officials had to separately escort both the fighters out of the arena.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference, the Russian mixed-martial arts star apologised for his actions.

“I want to say sorry to the Nevada State Athletic Commission… This is not my best side. He talked about my religion, my country, my father. He came to Brooklyn, he broke the bus and nearly killed two people. So why do people still talk about me jumping over the cage? I have shown respect.” he said.