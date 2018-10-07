Classes at TUT’s Soshanguve campus to resume tomorrow

The university says residencies are already open for students from far to move in.

JOHANNESBURG - Classes at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)’s Soshanguve campus are scheduled to resume on Monday.

The campus has been shut down for six weeks following the death of a student, Katlego Monareng, allegedly at the hands of police.

TUT says students will be required to show a valid ID, student card and proof of registration for 2018 to gain access to the university.

Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says the death of Monareng is being investigated.

“We are in touch with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate], we haven’t received a report from them as yet. Students should take note there are exams for all students, except for the ones at Soshanguve campus will start on 12 November. We will communicate the details about the exams at Soshanguve campus with the students upon directed.”