City's Mahrez misses late penalty in goalless draw at Liverpool

The result leaves the pair level with Chelsea on 20 points although City stay top on goal difference.

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) passes Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus as he reacts after failing to convert a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) passes Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus as he reacts after failing to convert a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 7 October 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez missed an 86th-minute penalty as the Premier League champions were held to a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

Substitute Leroy Sane was brought down in the area by the lunging Virgil van Dijk but Algerian Mahrez blasted the spot-kick high over the bar at Anfield.

The result leaves the pair level with Chelsea on 20 points although City stay top on goal difference.

Liverpool, who remain unbeaten in their last 18 home games against City, came out roaring and dominated the opening 10 minutes but Pep Guardiola’s visiting side weathered that early storm and were the more dangerous after the break.

Mahrez twice forced good saves out of Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker but then failed to find the target from the pnelaty spot when it mattered most.

