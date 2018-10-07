Andrew Mlangeni responding positively to treatment, says son
Last week, South Africans heard of Mlangeni being admitted to a health facility in Cape Town due to an infection.
JOHANNESBURG - The son of anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni (93) says it’s too early to say when his father will be discharged from hospital.
Last week, South Africans heard Mlangeni was admitted to a health facility in Cape Town due to an infection.
The icon was part of the Rivonia Trial with the late Nelson Mandela.
His son Sello Mlangeni has previously told Eyewitness News that his condition is unstable but well.
Mlangeni now says his father is responding positively to treatment.
“My dad is still in hospital but he’s much better now and recovering. The family would like to thank all South Africans for their good wishes so far, thank you.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma might have to answer to the ANC top six
-
Has Ramaphosa lost confidence in Nene? DA asks
-
Limpopo ANCYL’s general secretary denies withholding packages
-
Driver killed, several wounded in blaze after truck hits overhead road sign
-
8 'most wanted' Westbury suspects arrested
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.