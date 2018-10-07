Andrew Mlangeni responding positively to treatment, says son

Last week, South Africans heard of Mlangeni being admitted to a health facility in Cape Town due to an infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The son of anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni (93) says it’s too early to say when his father will be discharged from hospital.

The icon was part of the Rivonia Trial with the late Nelson Mandela.

His son Sello Mlangeni has previously told Eyewitness News that his condition is unstable but well.

Mlangeni now says his father is responding positively to treatment.

“My dad is still in hospital but he’s much better now and recovering. The family would like to thank all South Africans for their good wishes so far, thank you.”

