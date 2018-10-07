A historic win for Donald Trump as Kavanaugh wins place on Supreme Court
His appointment is for life and he will strengthen the conservative control of the nine-judge court which has the final say on US law.
NEW YORK - In a victory for US President Donald Trump, the US senate has sworn Brett Kavanaugh onto the supreme court after a tumultuous nomination process during which he was accused of sexual assault.
Kavanaugh was Trump's appointment to the highest court in the land and his confirmation now gives the supreme court a conservative tilt.
As protestors shouted from the public gallery, the senate backed Kavanaugh's nomination by 50 votes to 48.
His appointment is for life and he will strengthen the conservative control of the nine-judge court which has the final say on US law.
Kavanaugh had been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault which led to a last-minute FBI investigation - one that many democrats saw as incomplete.
Speaking shortly after the vote, Trump says the battle to get Kavanaugh was well fought.
“We now have justice, Kavanaugh is a terrific man, a terrific person. I just congratulated him.”
Popular in World
-
At least 10 dead in Haiti earthquake: officials
-
Brazilians vote in tense presidential race led by right-winger
-
Turkey's Erdogan tells ministers to stop using US firm McKinsey
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Pope says Church can no longer tolerate silence on abuse
-
A brief history of #MeToo movement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.