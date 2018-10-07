Popular Topics
A historic win for Donald Trump as Kavanaugh wins place on Supreme Court

His appointment is for life and he will strengthen the conservative control of the nine-judge court which has the final say on US law.

US Judge Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after being nominated to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on 9 July, 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
US Judge Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after being nominated to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on 9 July, 2018 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

NEW YORK - In a victory for US President Donald Trump, the US senate has sworn Brett Kavanaugh onto the supreme court after a tumultuous nomination process during which he was accused of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh was Trump's appointment to the highest court in the land and his confirmation now gives the supreme court a conservative tilt.

As protestors shouted from the public gallery, the senate backed Kavanaugh's nomination by 50 votes to 48.

His appointment is for life and he will strengthen the conservative control of the nine-judge court which has the final say on US law.

Kavanaugh had been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault which led to a last-minute FBI investigation - one that many democrats saw as incomplete.

Speaking shortly after the vote, Trump says the battle to get Kavanaugh was well fought.

“We now have justice, Kavanaugh is a terrific man, a terrific person. I just congratulated him.”

