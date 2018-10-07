A historic win for Donald Trump as Kavanaugh wins place on Supreme Court

His appointment is for life and he will strengthen the conservative control of the nine-judge court which has the final say on US law.

NEW YORK - In a victory for US President Donald Trump, the US senate has sworn Brett Kavanaugh onto the supreme court after a tumultuous nomination process during which he was accused of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh was Trump's appointment to the highest court in the land and his confirmation now gives the supreme court a conservative tilt.

As protestors shouted from the public gallery, the senate backed Kavanaugh's nomination by 50 votes to 48.

Kavanaugh had been embroiled in a bitter battle to stave off allegations of sexual assault which led to a last-minute FBI investigation - one that many democrats saw as incomplete.

Speaking shortly after the vote, Trump says the battle to get Kavanaugh was well fought.

“We now have justice, Kavanaugh is a terrific man, a terrific person. I just congratulated him.”