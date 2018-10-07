2 people treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Westbury

MMC for public safety in the City of Johannesburg Micheal Sun says the fire is not related to the violence that erupted in Westbury this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house next to a clinic in Westbury.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire are unknown.

MMC for public safety in the City of Johannesburg Micheal Sun says the fire is not related to the violence that erupted in Westbury this week.

“Westbury has been quiet for the past three days and the JMPD has been keeping an eye on the area.”