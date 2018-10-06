Zimbabwe puts troubled national airline under administration

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zimbabwe puts troubled national airline under administration

Air Zimbabwe has been struggling with a $300 million debt, including to foreign creditors. Only three of its planes are operational.

Air Zimbabwe. Picture: Facebook.
Air Zimbabwe. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe has appointed an independent administrator to run its loss-making national airline to try and revive its fortunes, according to an official notice.

Air Zimbabwe has been struggling with a $300 million debt, including to foreign creditors. Only three of its planes are operational, with another three grounded, which has forced it to abandon international routes.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi appointed Harare-based chartered accountant Reggie Saruchera as administrator with powers to “raise money in any way without the authority of shareholders for the purposes of the reconstruction,” according to a government gazette published late on Friday.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Friday the government was hoping to sell stakes in Air Zimbabwe and other state-owned companies under a package of reforms - though the airline has failed to attract private investors in the past.

The government said in April it had bought two Boeing 777 aircraft and an Embraer plane from Malaysia but added that the planes would be leased to a new local airline until Air Zimbabwe returned to profitability.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA