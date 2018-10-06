You can book appointments to renew license online in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, Sheila Lynn Senkubuge, says motorists across Gauteng will now be able to book appointments online to renew their drivers’ licenses.

As of the beginning of this month licensing centres have stopped accepting walk in applications.

Senkubuge visited the Bronkhorstspruit License Department yesterday as part of a provincial tour.

The online renewal system was trialed in Tshwane in August as a way to make the renewal process smoother and has since been implanted in other centres across the province.

Senkubuge says there's been mixed reactions so far.

“There are people who arrived and spent 15 minutes to renew. There will be no more walk-ins and it’s compulsory to book online.”