Woman injured during Cleveland shooting recovering in hospital
It’s understood the shooting left one officer dead
JOHANNESBURG - Police say the woman who was wounded during a shooting in Cleveland on Friday is now recovering in hospital.
It’s understood the shooting left one officer dead
The woman and her husband, who was a member of the police's Crime Intelligence Unit, were both hit by stray bullets allegedly meant for a taxi driver.
The suspect fled the scene while the driver escaped unharmed.
The police's Mathepelo Peters says the motive for the shooting is still unknown.
“Police are appealing to any persons who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist them with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects. Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has expressed sadness and conveyed her condolences to the family.”
Popular in Local
-
Driver killed, several wounded in blaze after truck hits overhead road sign
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
-
‘Edna Molewa’s portfolio wasn’t just a job, but a calling’
-
Police hunt for fifth suspect involved in attack on Table Mountain hikers
-
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.