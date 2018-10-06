Woman injured during Cleveland shooting recovering in hospital

It’s understood the shooting left one officer dead

JOHANNESBURG - Police say the woman who was wounded during a shooting in Cleveland on Friday is now recovering in hospital.

The woman and her husband, who was a member of the police's Crime Intelligence Unit, were both hit by stray bullets allegedly meant for a taxi driver.

The suspect fled the scene while the driver escaped unharmed.



The police's Mathepelo Peters says the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

“Police are appealing to any persons who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist them with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects. Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has expressed sadness and conveyed her condolences to the family.”