Williams takes fight to South Africa in final ODI
The left-handed Williams made 69 in a Zimbabwe total of 228 as the tourists regained some pride after being bowled out for 117 and 78 in losing the first two matches of the series.
PAARL - Sean Williams hit a half-century to lead an improved batting performance by Zimbabwe in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park on Saturday.
The left-handed Williams made 69 in a Zimbabwe total of 228 as the tourists regained some pride after being bowled out for 117 and 78 in losing the first two matches of the series.
Williams and Brendan Taylor (40) put on 73 for the fourth wicket on a good batting pitch. The surfaces for the first two matches were criticised because of uneven bounce.
"We talked about trying to get out of our shells and play some shots, putting the bowlers under pressure for a change," said Williams, who hit ten fours in a 79-ball innings.
South African fast bowler Dale Steyn continued a successful return to one-day international cricket, bowling with good pace and control on an unresponsive pitch to take three for 29 in 9.3 overs. Fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took three for 32.
Leg-spinner Imran Tahir shared the new ball with Steyn and took two for 44, taking the first wicket and then breaking the Williams-Taylor stand.
Taylor became the third Zimbabwean to reach 6,000 runs in one-day internationals when he was on 39, joining the Flower brothers, Andy and Grant.
Popular in Sport
-
New Zealand snatch 32-30 Rugby Championship win over South Africa
-
McGregor faces tough test on UFC return
-
Mourinho's job not under immediate threat - United sources
-
Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus
-
Dier gives Spurs narrow win and sends 10-man Cardiff bottom
-
[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.