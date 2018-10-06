Westbury protests: ‘Heather Petersen didn’t die in vain’

Peterson has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the AFM Immanuel Newclare in Westbury say Heather Peterson will always be remembered for her love of children and the church.

Peterson has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

She was killed during the crossfire of gun battles between alleged drug dealers last week.

The area has since been hit by days of violent protests.

[WATCH] The coffin of #HeatherPeterson arriving at the AFM Immanuel Newclare church. Peterson was killed last week in Westbury, her death sparked a rolling community protest. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qVyGn3mQvd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018

Family and friends of Peterson have remembered the woman, fondly known as aunty Heather, as a caring and giving mother to many of the children in the community.

Church member Bernadette Benson says Peterson didn’t die in vain.

“We thank the lord for your life and that you sent your children to Sunday school teaching them about Jesus.”

She says Peterson took the bullet for the entire community.

“In Westbury one day they will be education [and] jobs.”

At the same time Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured residents his department will investigate the gang violence and crime in the area.