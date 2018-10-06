Westbury protests: ‘Heather Petersen didn’t die in vain’
Peterson has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the AFM Immanuel Newclare in Westbury say Heather Peterson will always be remembered for her love of children and the church.
Peterson has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
She was killed during the crossfire of gun battles between alleged drug dealers last week.
The area has since been hit by days of violent protests.
[WATCH] The coffin of #HeatherPeterson arriving at the AFM Immanuel Newclare church. Peterson was killed last week in Westbury, her death sparked a rolling community protest. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qVyGn3mQvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018
Family and friends of Peterson have remembered the woman, fondly known as aunty Heather, as a caring and giving mother to many of the children in the community.
Church member Bernadette Benson says Peterson didn’t die in vain.
“We thank the lord for your life and that you sent your children to Sunday school teaching them about Jesus.”
She says Peterson took the bullet for the entire community.
“In Westbury one day they will be education [and] jobs.”
At the same time Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured residents his department will investigate the gang violence and crime in the area.
Popular in Local
-
Driver killed, several wounded in blaze after truck hits overhead road sign
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
-
‘Edna Molewa’s portfolio wasn’t just a job, but a calling’
-
Police hunt for fifth suspect involved in attack on Table Mountain hikers
-
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.