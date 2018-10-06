WC Education Department sends stern warning to learners

The Western Cape Education Department says it takes a zero tolerance stance against learners who assault or attack educators.

There have been numerous incidents in recent weeks of educators being attacked by learners.

Last month, a learner at Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape physically assaulted the school principal, who suffered a head wound as a result.

The Western Cape education MEC says teachers in many schools in the province fear the learners.

Provincial MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said, “We have a plan to address teacher stress and safety challenges and it plans to assist those who are in need.”

This year, five learners have been expelled from schools for threatening, assaulting, or disrespecting teachers.

Last year this number was at 10.