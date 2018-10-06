Popular Topics
Was the jobs summit a success?

Government, labour and business leaders have described the Jobs Summit as a success, saying the agreements signed at the gathering will go a long way.

Business leaders at the Jobs Summit being held on 4-5 October 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Business leaders at the Jobs Summit being held on 4-5 October 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government, labour and business leaders have described the Jobs Summit as a success, saying the agreements signed at the gathering will go a long way in addressing the high unemployment in the country and growing the economy.

The two-day gathering ended in Midrand yesterday.

Some of the commitments made by the social partners include a R100 billion injection by the financial sector to support small black businesses, government’s assurance not to retrench workers in the public sector and the commitment by all social partners to buy local.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says he is mostly happy about the commitment to procure local.

“If you can take a decision on procurement then jobs will definitely be created.”

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel says he is happy the business sector has committed to doing everything to avoid retrenching workers.

“Our ability to achieve any of our targets will be compromised if we can’t reverse the big jobs loss storyline.”

ABSA CEO Maria Ramos says the R100 billion injection by the financial sector will also help a lot.

“The focus is making sure we can get black enterprises going; the funds are going towards small and medium enterprises.”

The social partners say they will now focus their attention on implementing their plans.

