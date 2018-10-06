TUT set to re-open on Monday

The campus had been shut down following the death of student Katlego Monareng allegedly at the hands of police.

JOHANNESBUG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is set to reopen on Monday after six weeks of students not attending classes.

The campus had been shut down following the death of student Katlego Monareng, allegedly at the hands of police.

Students will be allowed to return to their residences tomorrow, while exams are set to begin on 12 November except at the Soshanguve campuses.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said, “There are a number of pre-requisites that students should take note of: they should bring along their student cards, proof of registration for 2018 and an ID document.”