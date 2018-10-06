TUT set to re-open on Monday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

TUT set to re-open on Monday

The campus had been shut down following the death of student Katlego Monareng allegedly at the hands of police.

Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
Tshwane University of Technology. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBUG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is set to reopen on Monday after six weeks of students not attending classes.

The campus had been shut down following the death of student Katlego Monareng, allegedly at the hands of police.

Students will be allowed to return to their residences tomorrow, while exams are set to begin on 12 November except at the Soshanguve campuses.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said, “There are a number of pre-requisites that students should take note of: they should bring along their student cards, proof of registration for 2018 and an ID document.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA