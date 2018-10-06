Tina Turner's secret kidney transplant
Tina Turner underwent a secret kidney transplant and her husband Erwin Bach was the donor.
Tina Turner underwent a secret kidney transplant and her husband Erwin Bach was the donor.
The What's Love Got to Do With It hitmaker has revealed she underwent the procedure - with her husband Erwin Bach as the donor - and admitted the pain was so bad when she had kidney failure that she wanted to end her life.
She shared: "By December 2016, my kidneys were at 20% and plunging rapidly. I faced two choices: either regular dialysis or a kidney transplant. Only the transplant would give me a good chance of a near-normal life. But the chances of getting a donor kidney were remote ... [Dialysis] wasn't my idea of life. But the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn't eat. I was surviving but not living. I began to think about death. He said he didn't want another woman, or another life. Then he shocked me. He said he wanted to give me one of his kidneys."
Despite Tina being high-risk because of the heart damage she has from years of high blood pressure, they decided to go through with the operation last year.
Writing in her autobiography Tina Turner's My Love Story, in a excerpt shared with the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: "I'm still here. We're both still here, closer than we ever imagined."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 5 October 2018
-
Security guard wins R64m PowerBall jackpot, has many dreams
-
Buckingham Palace begins clear-out before major refit
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 2 October 2018
-
Ariana Grande to make first public appearance since Mac Miller's death
-
Onetime rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for manslaughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.