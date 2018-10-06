Tina Turner's secret kidney transplant

Tina Turner underwent a secret kidney transplant and her husband Erwin Bach was the donor.

The What's Love Got to Do With It hitmaker has revealed she underwent the procedure - with her husband Erwin Bach as the donor - and admitted the pain was so bad when she had kidney failure that she wanted to end her life.

She shared: "By December 2016, my kidneys were at 20% and plunging rapidly. I faced two choices: either regular dialysis or a kidney transplant. Only the transplant would give me a good chance of a near-normal life. But the chances of getting a donor kidney were remote ... [Dialysis] wasn't my idea of life. But the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn't eat. I was surviving but not living. I began to think about death. He said he didn't want another woman, or another life. Then he shocked me. He said he wanted to give me one of his kidneys."

Despite Tina being high-risk because of the heart damage she has from years of high blood pressure, they decided to go through with the operation last year.

Writing in her autobiography Tina Turner's My Love Story, in a excerpt shared with the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: "I'm still here. We're both still here, closer than we ever imagined."